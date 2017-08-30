Sandra Bullock, Kim K and Beyonce all stepping up for Texas!

Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims. The family donated $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Beyonce also says she’s working with her charity to assist those in her hometown affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. The singer said she is working closely with her organization BeyGOOD and her pastor to find ways to help those affected.

Sandra Bullock has reportedly donated $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort.