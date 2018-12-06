Sandra Oh And Andy Samberg Will Host The Golden Globes!

Sandra Oh will co-host the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg when the ceremony is held in LA on January 6th! Both actors have done well for themselves and have both picked up Golden Globes in the past. Sandra won one for her role in Grey’s Anatomy in 2016 and Andy in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-nine…

Andy Samberg hosted the Emmy’s before but this is Sandra’s first time hosting a major awards show! And Nominees for the Globes will be announced this morning!