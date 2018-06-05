Sarah Gilbert Speaks Out On Roseanne Cancellation During “The Talk”

Sarah Gilbert (Darlene) has voiced her opinion on the cancelation of Roseanne last week during an episode of “The Talk.”

Sarah also served as an executive producer on the Roseanne Reboot!

“In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest ABC executives are open to a Roseanne spin-off centering on Gilbert’s character, Darlene, and her children.