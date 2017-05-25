Sarah Hyland speaks out against rumours that she may have an eating disorder

Sarah Hyland of Modern Family fame has asked for privacy as she battles personal health issues that have been impacting her weight.

Sarah has appeared thinner of late, sparking concerns she may be suffering from an eating disorder, but the 26-year-old insists she’s struggling with an illness that has wreaked havoc on her body.

Alluding to a medical diagnosis, the actress went on to reveal she has been forced to follow strict doctor’s orders. Whatever the condition is, its stopping her for physical exercise – something she enjoys.