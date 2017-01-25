Her road to addiction and nightmares and an attempted suicide began at a grisly murder scene four years ago. Her battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder continues, but former paramedic Natalie Harris will tell you she’s winning, with the help of her kids, fellow paramedics, her book Save My Life School and soon, a service dog. The journey has already been long and it is far from over. She sat down recently with Kool Fm’s Dan Blakeley to talk about her recovery, her book and how she is helping others…

For more information: blog Paramedic Nat; on Twitter @paramedicnat

banner image: Paramedic Nat