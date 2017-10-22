Say Goodbye To Justin Bieber’s Abs…
Beliebers are losing their minds.
…because you can’t see them anymore!
Justin Bieber shocked fans over the weekend by showing off his dramatic new tattoos. His entire torso is covered in ink.
His tattoo artist posted as well and even he was shocked: “@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”
Beliebers are kind of sad according to the tweets that have been pouring in:
I am gonna miss ur body 😖 @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/HlHc0bhdNN
— Riham (@Riham2908) October 21, 2017
Justin bieber body transformation from 2010 ,2012, 2018 and 2024 pic.twitter.com/JUR8RNogol
— ً (@Iivingjoke) October 21, 2017
RIP @justinbieber's beautiful chest. You will be missed ☹💔 pic.twitter.com/oy9b0CtzN8
— Justin Bieber (@dauntless_biebs) October 21, 2017
What do you think of his new ink? I have to agree with the Beliebers on this one. It’s kind of a waste of a beautiful body!