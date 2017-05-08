Say “Happy Mother’s Day” with Donuts!

A lot of brands claim to know what moms really want for Mother’s Day. Tim Horton’s thinks they know…

In honour of mom’s special day, the coffee and donut chain has announced a special new treat:

The Timbits Donut Bouquet. Yep, it’s a bouquet of donut holes

24 to be exact.

“At Tim Hortons restaurants, we believe that all mothers deserve a gift that is as sweet as they are,” said executive vice president of Tim Hortons U.S., Felipe Athayde, stated in a press release.

The bouquet will be available at participating locations on Mother’s Day only.