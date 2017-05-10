Listen Live

Say Hello to Coffee in a Cone

**WARNING** Do not drive a car while enjoying coffee in a cone!

By Darryl on the Drive

Social media is typically responsible for spreading new trends around the world and this one is quickly catching on.

Two reasons why this is an instant winner; includes coffee and chocolate.

Coffee in a cone is a trend that’s being enjoyed world wide. Here is one served in Asia..

This one was served in South Africa…

Coffee in a Cone is served in a chocolate lined waffle cone. You choose espresso, hot chocolate or coffee but the catch is, you have a strict time limit to finish it all before you become a hot mess.

