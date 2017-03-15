Say hello to Pie Tops from Pizza Hut!

Pizza Hut has teamed up with The Shoe Surgeon to create a line of high top trainers, dubbed ‘Pie Tops’, which allow the wearer to order a large supreme pizza when the tongue is pressed.

64 pairs of the sneaks have been released in an homage to the 64 teams who will play in the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament, which is a big deal in the U.S.

Thanks to an innovative and worthy use of Bluetooth technology, when the tongue is pressed a $7.99 large supreme pizza will be delivered to your location.

Here’s more details!