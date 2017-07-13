Scented Tattoos are now a thing!

Tattly.com makes temporary tattoos. From Father’s Day themed tats to watercolour wonders, you can find pretty much any type of tattoo on the website.

And now…they’re scented. Yep, from floral arrangements that include hydrangeas, herbs and spice to candy scents like Candy Hearts, they’ve got it all.



Tattly celebrates art by licensing designs from professional artists and turning them into high-quality temporary tattoos.

Their artists get a generous cut of every single sale.