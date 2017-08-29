Schomberg Area Crash Sends One To Hospital

One man was airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following a crash near Schomberg. South Simcoe Police say the collision happened around 6:30 this morning, between transport and pickup, closing Highway 27 at Highway 9. A 58-year-old Innisfil man suffered serious injuries in the crash. South Simcoe Police tell us the roadway could remain closed until around 4:00 this afternoon, as the transport involved was hauling lumber which now needs to be transferred to a new vehicle.