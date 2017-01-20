Listen Live

School Boards To Review Mascots, Logos

Education Ministry Asked For Review

By News

A letter from the Education Ministry has school board reconsidering mascots. The Simcoe County District School Board confirms they got a letter from the Ministry, asking that school team names, logos, and mascots be reviewed, and address anything that could be seen as offensive. The board told us this morning it is working with its First Nations Advisory Boards to review everything, but add while a review already took place several years ago, it never hurts to take a second look. The Catholic School Board has yet to return our call.

