School Bus Collision In Innisfil Sends Students To Hospital As A Precaution
One airlifted to Toronto
Fourteen students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School were taken to hospital, most as a precaution, after their bus was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck this morning in Innisfil.
One was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with non-life threatening injuries.
South Simcoe Police say the collision occurred just after 8am near the 4th Line and 5th Sideroad.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 705-436-2141 or 705-775-3311.
COLLISION UPDATE 1: Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer has the latest. #collision #Innisfil pic.twitter.com/Lv2wSTb4g7
— South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 12, 2018
banner photo via South Simcoe Police video