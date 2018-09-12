School Bus Collision In Innisfil Sends Students To Hospital As A Precaution

Fourteen students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School were taken to hospital, most as a precaution, after their bus was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck this morning in Innisfil.

One was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with non-life threatening injuries.

South Simcoe Police say the collision occurred just after 8am near the 4th Line and 5th Sideroad.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 705-436-2141 or 705-775-3311.

