School requires students to send photos of their dresses before dances

A Wisconsin high school is mandating that any students who wish to wear a dress at next month’s homecoming dance must submit pictures of themselves wearing the attire for approval in advance.

The Pewaukee High School dress code, which was implemented in 2015, has drawn criticism for promoting body-shaming and being discriminatory toward female students.

Female’s must send pictures of them wearing the dress, front and back!

The pictures are evaluated by female administrators only and must be approved before students can purchase tickets to homecoming or prom.

And it doesn’t stop there…The Pewaukee dress code also bans tops with spaghetti straps, blouses that do not cover the midriff and shorts that do not reach midthigh.

