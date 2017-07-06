Listen Live

School Yard Peacekeeper Shot With BB Gun

Man Trying To Stop School Fight Became The Target

By News

A man trying to keep the peace ended up getting hit with pellets from a BB gun. Around lunchtime Tuesday, an older brother arrived at a local high school to try and calm everyone down before a school yard fight, but quickly became the group’s target. Police say a vehicle arrived with more kids looking for a fight, while the front seat passenger brandished a BB gun. Officers say the older brother tried to take off, but was hit three times for his trouble. While he didn’t require medical attention, police have charged a 17-year-old with Assault with A Weapon, among other charges.

Related posts

South Simcoe Police Drug Officers Kept Busy

Collingwood Police Charge Local Man With Eight Child Sexual Assault Offenses

Orillia Ranked 33rd Best Place To Live In Canada, Barrie Placed 70th

Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Downtown Barrie

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Wasaga Firefighters Rescue Woman Clinging To Branch in Nottawasaga River

Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

Speeding Is Speeding, Be it On Land Or On Water

Lathering Up? Concerns Raised About A Brand Of Sun-Screen