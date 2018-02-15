Schools Are Banning The Term “Best Friend”

Remember when you gave your bestie the other half of your heart necklace? Times are changing.

Why? So other kids don’t feel left out

There are a growing number of schools in the US that are banning the term “Best Friend” because of the lack of inclusivity!

This movement has been going on since 2013 when Prince George’s Elementary school banned the term.

Schools are reporting a number of kids feeling bad because they are being excluded because nobody wants to be their best friend- so in an effort to ensure that all kids feel included, the term ‘Best Friend” has been dropped!

Schools are trying to encourage children too all be friends, rather having one in particular that you take too…