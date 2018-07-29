Science Tells Us Which Songs Are The Most “Danceable”

A study published in the American Sociological Review is telling us the best songs to dance to. Researchers from the Columbia Business School and the French business school say they’ve determined the most danceable no. 1 hits on the Billboard charts going back to 1958, according to science. It’s based on various factors including tempo and beat regularity. The calculation emphasizes the ability to dance throughout the whole song, so a bridge that even briefly changes the mood is highly penalized.

You can read about more of the science here.

Check out the list, according to Quartz:

The Most Danceable US Billboard Number Ones since 1958

1 Give It To Me – Timbaland 2007

2 SexyBack – Justin Timberlake 2006

3 Hot In Herre – Nelly 2002

4 Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice 1990

5 Pop Muzik – M 1979

6 Another One Bites The Dust – Queen 1980

7 Funkytown – Lipps, Inc. 1980

8 Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down – Puff Daddy 1997

9 Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot 1992

10 Billie Jean – Michael Jackson 1983

11 Bad Girls – Donna Summer 1979

12 I’ll Be Missing You – Puff Daddy & Faith Evans 1997

13 Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani 2005

14 Fancy – Iggy Azalea 2014

15 Then Came You – Dionne Warwick 1974

16 Boogie Fever – Sylvers 1976

17 Low – Flo Rida 2008

18 Hypnotize – Notorious B.I.G. 1997

19 It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me – Billy Joel 1980

20 In Da Club – 50 Cent 2003

Do you agree with the list? Which songs would you add?