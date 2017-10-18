Scientist says Jack would have survived if Rose had shared the door

Rose said “I’ll never let go Jack” in Titanic- But she did let go and Jack died!

Scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson insists Titanic character Jack would NOT have drowned so easily in real life.

If you’re like me, you still haven’t gotten over Jack Dawson dying in those icy waters after the Titanic sank.

Its been a question asked for the last 20 years- If Jack had tried a little harder to get on that floating door with Rose- Jack could have and would have survived!

Scientist and StarTalk host, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, claims that if Jack would have at least made more effort to survive, he would have…Neil DeGrasse insists that it is human nature to put up a much tougher fight for life in these kinds of deadly scenarios.

James Cameron has actually addressed this issue of Jack’s survival, saying that “there is no way the young man could have made his way onto the door that was being used as the characters’ raft without killing both himself and Rose.”