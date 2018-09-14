Scientists Say Ditch The Bra For Good!

From a young age, we are taught to wear a bra when our breasts start to blossom. From Pre-teen to mature women, there are bras for all…

Now there is an actual link to Cancer. Research has shown that wearing a bra all the time can be connected to developing malignant breast cancer, and non-malignant breast fibrocystic disease.

Here’s the trouble, we have been programmed to wear a bra as women, and we tend to think our breasts look amazing in curtain bras.

Scientists say, to ditch the bra and let the ladies hang as they will…

And if you’re worried about gravity, a French Study found that in fact, if you wear no bra, you may actually experience lift in your breasts.

