Scrooge The Ticket Another Success In Innisfil

Food bank reaps the benefit of parking tickets

By News

More than $2100 in toys, food and gift cards were raised in this year’s Scrooge The Ticket campaign in Innisfil. For three weeks, residents could pay their parking tickets by donating to the local food bank. It was the third year for this. Over those years, more than $7000 in goods have been donated.

(left to right) Rob Scruton, Phyllis McMillan-Totten, Innisfil Community Church Pastor Howard Courtney, Kyle Jones, Beulah Courtney, Jennifer Hay, Adam Kinsella, Innisfil Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin, Mitchell Harris, Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope, Innisfil Councillor Stan Daurio, and Innisfil Manager of Community Development Standards Branch,  Innisfil Manager of Community Development Standards Branch Danny Rodgers (aka Scrooge)

