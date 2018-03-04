Search continues for missing Waubaushene teenager
14 year old Jacob McKenna was last seen leaving his home Friday afternoon.
OPP are searching for a missing teenager in the Tay Township area.
14 year old Jacob McKenna of Waubaushene was last seen leaving his home Friday afternoon.
He’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet talll, thin build, wavy blond hair, blue eyes.
He’s last known to be wearing a black winter jacket with fur lining around the hood, black jeans, red running shoes, black baseball cap and a black hoodie sweatshirt.
The missing youth has ties as well to the Collingwood and Waterloo area.