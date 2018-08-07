One person in custody after a Midhurst weapons call

Authorities have reportedly arrested the suspect involved in a weapons call in the Springwater Township area of Midhurst. The search included ground and air efforts from the Ontario Provincial Police as well as Barrie Police.

The OPP responded around 10:00am Tuesday to a report that a man was in possession of a firearm behind a Gas Station in Springwater Township. Police say the suspect disposed of two firearms into the bush after being approached by an employee and fled the scene on a mountain bike.

The mountain bike and the two firearms were recovered shortly after by responding police officers.