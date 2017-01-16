Listen Live

Search For Missing Sledder On Sparrow lake

Disappeared Saturday night

A search is expected to resume this morning for a missing snowmobiler on Sparrow Lake. Witnesses told police they saw a sledder turn toward open water at MacLaren Bay on Saturday night then disappear. Bracebridge OPP and the OPP Emergency Response Team along with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the Orillia Fire Department conducted a weekend search of the area that could safely be accessed. Given the isolated location and unstable condition of the ice, the OPP contacted the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre which dispatched search and rescue resources including a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and personnel to the scene.

