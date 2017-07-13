Listen Live

Sears closure sales could begin July 21st

Some of the sale rules are very specific...

By ICYMI, Kool Headlines, Local

Sears is set to close 39 stores across the country including the store in Orillia and some of the details of the sales have been released. Sears has requested a start date of July 21st from the Ontario Superior Court. In addition, they have laid out some of the rules to be followed, some of which are very specific:

  • Neon, day-glow and handwritten signs will not be allowed.
  • Signs using the terms: “everything on sale”, “everything must go” and “store closing” will be allowed.
  • Signs using the terms: “bankruptcy”, “liquidation” or “going out of business” will not be allowed.

CC image courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

Related posts

Emmy Nominations Announced: This Is Us & SNL At The Top

Artist brings Classic Disney characters into 2017

WayHome Daily Schedule Announced

WATCH: Bike Helmet Saves a Life

Jersey Shore is coming back!

Happy “Pick Blueberries” Day!

Barrie Baycats extend their win streak to 21-0

5 unique ways to enjoy for National Ice Cream Month

LOOK: Ryan Reynolds Approved Of Teen’s Prom Photoshopping Skills