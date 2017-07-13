Sears closure sales could begin July 21st
Some of the sale rules are very specific...
Sears is set to close 39 stores across the country including the store in Orillia and some of the details of the sales have been released. Sears has requested a start date of July 21st from the Ontario Superior Court. In addition, they have laid out some of the rules to be followed, some of which are very specific:
- Neon, day-glow and handwritten signs will not be allowed.
- Signs using the terms: “everything on sale”, “everything must go” and “store closing” will be allowed.
- Signs using the terms: “bankruptcy”, “liquidation” or “going out of business” will not be allowed.
CC image courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr