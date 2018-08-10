Season 3 Of 13 Reason’s Why May Be Delayed!

If you’re a fan of the Netflix hit, ’13 Reasons Why’, chances are you might have to wait a bit longer for its third season.

Word has it – the first table read was supposed to take place this week and unfortunately, there’s a good chance production of the new season might be pushed back. And the reason – salary negotiations!

It’s being reported that Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, is asking for a pay raise – around $200,000 per episode and that’s in addition to whatever he’s making right now. Other cast members are also asking for more money.

Katherine Langford aka Hannah Baker, she will not be returning.