Seat Belt Infractions Make Up Lion’s Share Of Charges Laid During Long Weekend Blitz

The final tally is in on the weekend, and we’re not talking number of chocolate eggs found either. The OPP have counted up charges laid following the Easter Long Weekend Traffic Blitz and say 181 tickets were handed out over improper seat belt use. That blows past the number of speeding tickets written up at 125, and way more than the 44 Distracted Driving fines doled out over the weekend too. While you should never drink and drive, police report only five Drunk Driving charges were laid from Friday to Monday.