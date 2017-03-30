Listen Live

Second Drug Dealing Arrest for Alliston Man

Police Say Thirty Grand in Drugs Seized

By News

We’re hearing a slew of drugs has been seized after a raid at an Alliston home. The Nottawasaga OPP were the ones with the search warrant around 1:30 yesterday afternoon, and say a quantity of cocaine, percocets, liquid codeine, crystal meth, and pot were discovered there. A 21-year-old man facing a list of charges, moreso as police say he was already out on bail from previous drug trafficking charges. Street value of the drugs seized is pegged at $30,000.

