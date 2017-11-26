Listen Live

“Secret Santa” in New Jersey Spent $10 000 To Pay For Strangers’ Layaway Bills

This good Samaritan said he just wanted to “fulfil some Christmas wishes for people.”

By Host Blogs

Christmas came early for 62 people at a Toys R Us in New Jersey. This story will for sure put you in the Christmas spirit.

A Secret Santa has spent over $10 000 to pay for strangers’ holiday layaway orders. He identified himself as “Charlie K.” I think he’s probably Santa Claus, though. He was doing some Christmas shopping with his son on Friday when he decided to do this beautiful act of kindness and put everyone in the Christmas spirit. He actually spent a total of $10 780 for people’s orders, plus $2000 worth of things for Toys for Tots so that everybody who was in the store at the time could pick out three toys to donate.

Why did he do this incredible act of kindness? He said he just wanted to “fulfil some Christmas wishes for people.”

He totally did because shoppers who came to pick up their orders that the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.

Stories like these make me have faith that the world truly is a beautiful place!

Related posts

Page’s 5: What NOT To Say To Cashiers While Christmas Shopping

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Adam Levine Busk In NYC Subway Undercover

WATCH: P!nk & Channing Tatum Play Husband & Wife

This Canadian Invention is the New Food Trend

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting Baby #2

My Son Loves Baby Dolls and Here’s What I Say to Him

Two Princes Have a Cameo in the Next Star Wars Movie

Your Childhood Favs Are Back!

What Do You Think of a Teen Tax?