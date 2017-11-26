“Secret Santa” in New Jersey Spent $10 000 To Pay For Strangers’ Layaway Bills

Christmas came early for 62 people at a Toys R Us in New Jersey. This story will for sure put you in the Christmas spirit.

A Secret Santa has spent over $10 000 to pay for strangers’ holiday layaway orders. He identified himself as “Charlie K.” I think he’s probably Santa Claus, though. He was doing some Christmas shopping with his son on Friday when he decided to do this beautiful act of kindness and put everyone in the Christmas spirit. He actually spent a total of $10 780 for people’s orders, plus $2000 worth of things for Toys for Tots so that everybody who was in the store at the time could pick out three toys to donate.

Why did he do this incredible act of kindness? He said he just wanted to “fulfil some Christmas wishes for people.”

He totally did because shoppers who came to pick up their orders that the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.

Stories like these make me have faith that the world truly is a beautiful place!