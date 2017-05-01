Secured Motorcycle Stolen From Truck

Police are on the hunt for a motorcycle stolen right out of the back of a pickup truck. A biker tells South Simcoe Police his motorcycle was strapped down to the bed of his truck when he parked his pickup at work last night. When he came back to the truck around 3:30 this morning, he found someone had stolen the bike. It’s an unplated Honda used off road only. If you have any information about this theft, contact South Simcoe Police Constable McGee at (705)436-2141, ext. 1445 or via email at jesse.mcgee@southsimcoepolice.ca.