SEE IT: McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac
So far the reviews are all good...
We have a new reason to travel Down Under, McDonald’s in Australia has a chicken Big Mac and it looks delicious.
What is this sorcery?! 🍗 🍔 #ChickenBigMac pic.twitter.com/OYgEcTINiP
— Thomas Birch (@thombirch) May 31, 2017
It’s said to be available only for a limited time but if it becomes as big a seller as I think it might why wouldn’t it be here to stay?
Tried the new #ChickenBigMac today! So good! @McDonalds #ImLovinIt #McDonaldsAu pic.twitter.com/2ujDAa00Jp
— Chrystal Connor (@Chrystal_Connor) June 1, 2017
The ironic thing is, my wife always orders the McChicken sandwich dressed like a Big Mac because she doesn’t eat beef.
Look at the sheer size of the chicken…
Don’t eat it around your dog…