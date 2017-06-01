SEE IT: McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac

We have a new reason to travel Down Under, McDonald’s in Australia has a chicken Big Mac and it looks delicious.

It’s said to be available only for a limited time but if it becomes as big a seller as I think it might why wouldn’t it be here to stay?

The ironic thing is, my wife always orders the McChicken sandwich dressed like a Big Mac because she doesn’t eat beef.

Look at the sheer size of the chicken…

And hello Chicken BigMac!!! #ChickenBigMac #ExtraSauce A post shared by C H O P P Y (@xchopx) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Don’t eat it around your dog…