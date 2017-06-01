Listen Live

SEE IT: McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac

So far the reviews are all good...

By Darryl on the Drive

We have a new reason to travel Down Under, McDonald’s in Australia has a chicken Big Mac and it looks delicious.

 

It’s said to be available only for a limited time but if it becomes as big a seller as I think it might why wouldn’t it be here to stay?

 

The ironic thing is, my wife always orders the McChicken sandwich dressed like a Big Mac because she doesn’t eat beef.

Look at the sheer size of the chicken…

And hello Chicken BigMac!!! #ChickenBigMac #ExtraSauce

A post shared by C H O P P Y (@xchopx) on

Don’t eat it around your dog…

Trying out the new #chickenbigmac

A post shared by Hanz (@confuzzled_puppy) on

