See the Entire Journey!

Here’s The ‘Controversial’ Super Bowl Ad That Crashed 84 Lumber’s Website during the Super Bowl on Sunday! After showing part of the ad, 84 Lumber directed people to check out Journey84.com…

SPOILER!

The ad featured a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter apparently traveling from Mexico to the United States. The end, which shows the pair discovering a door in a giant wall, was reportedly banned from TV since it commented on President Donald Trump’s promised border wall.