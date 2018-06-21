Listen Live

See What’s Coming To Netflix In July

Binge-Worthy Movies And TV Shows All Month Long

By Uncategorized

Netflix never fails to impress us with endless amounts of awesome new movies and binge-worthy TV shows. This month, you can count on a sweet supply of entertainment with highlights like I, TonyaWar DogsSuicide SquadSausage Party and more. Not to mention Suits and Orange is The New Black are back with new seasons!

Whether you’re into comedy, action, drama or romance, Netflix has got your back with all kinds of great new stuff to watch. Take a peak and see for yourself on what’s to come this July below!

Related posts

Listen: Demi Lovato Releases Surprise New Song “Sober”

MTV Set To Revive Cult Cartoon Series ‘Daria’

Katie’s Fit-Bit Challenge: Wk 3

Rihanna Working On New Music

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s Evolution of Dad Dancing

Watch: Christina Aguilera & Jimmy Fallon Busk On The Subway

Watch: Drake Reunites ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Cast In New Video

Katie’s FitBit: Week 2

Disney Releases Trailer For Live Action Dumbo Remake