See What’s Coming To Netflix In November

It’s October and it still feels like summer (not complaining), but eventually the colder weather will hit. And when it does, the case for staying indoors will get easier and easier.

So to celebrate the incoming television weather, why not check out what’s coming down the Netflix pipeline this November. Logan, Alias Grace, Mudbound, Godless, Chappie, Greenleaf Season 2, Killing Ground, Project MC2, Lady Dynamite Season 2 are just a few of the movies and shows that will be premiering next month.

Watch the teaser below: