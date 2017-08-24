Listen Live

See What’s New On Netflix This September

Narcos, Archer, American Vandal, Wentworth and More

Sweater weather will be arriving soon, which means many of us will be going into Netflix hibernation in the coming months. September’s Netflix lineup will see new seasons from shows like WentworthGrey’s AnatomyArcherNarcosThe Walking Dead, and Scream Queens. The first season of the hit NBC drama This is Us will be added, along with Disney’s Beauty and the Beastmovie, Hidden FiguresAssassin’s CreedThe Little Rascals, and the first season of American Vandal.

Watch the video below to see September’s full lineup.

