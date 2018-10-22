Selma Blair Is battling Multiple Sclerosis

A powerful post by Selma Blair as she tells the world that she is battling Multiple sclerosis… MS is a condition that which can affect the brain and/or spinal cord… Selma opened up in Instagram with a message…

Selma is best known for her work in the movies Cruel Intentions and The Sweetest Thing!

“I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” Blair wrote. “By the grace of the lord, and willpower and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”