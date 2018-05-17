Semi-Formal Supports Soccer Team at OFSAA

On April 29, Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford West Gwillimbury hosted a semi-formal for students in support of the girls’ soccer team and its upcoming Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) soccer tournament. Tickets for the big event were $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The athletic council sold pizza, slushies and other snacks to raise additional funds for the team.

The players helped set everything up for the semi-formal, along with the athletic council, for a night filled with fun. Students could visit the photo booth for memorable keepsake snapshots, dance in the cafeteria or enjoy the pizza and drinks with their friends. The event ran from 7 – 11 p.m. but students could leave at any time.

Many of the students who attended the semi-formal said they had so much fun while at the same time supporting the girls’ soccer team and they would happily do it again.