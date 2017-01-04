Sentence Handed Down In Drunk Driving Death In Alliston

Six years in prison for Marcello Fracassi, convicted in the drunk driving death of town worker in Alliston and injuries to a second worker. Forty-one year old Geoff Gaston was painting lines on the road in Alliston when he was struck in June 2014. Fracassi was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. The judge in the case rejected his claim he was not drunk, but had fallen asleep due to a sleeping disorder.