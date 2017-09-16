September 16th and 17th, 2017

#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#19 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#18 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#17 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#14 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#13 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

#12 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#11 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#10 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#9 Ria Mae – Bend

#8 P!nk – What About Us

#7 Shawn Hook & Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#6 Charlie Puth – Attention

#5 Hedley – Love Again

#4 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#3 Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber – Despacito

#2 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

FUTURE HIT: Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

KOOL CAMEO: Aerosmith – I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing