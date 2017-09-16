September 16th and 17th, 2017
After 6 weeks, Despacito falls from #2 to #3.
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#18 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#17 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#14 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#13 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#12 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#11 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#10 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#9 Ria Mae – Bend
#8 P!nk – What About Us
#7 Shawn Hook & Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#6 Charlie Puth – Attention
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#3 Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber – Despacito
#2 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
FUTURE HIT: Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
KOOL CAMEO: Aerosmith – I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing