September 2 and 3, 2017
Shawn Mendes is at #1 for 5 weeks in a row!
#20 Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road
#19 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#18 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#17 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#16 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#14 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#13 Virginia TO Vegas – Selfish
#12 P!nk – What About Us
#11 Ria Mae – Bend
#10 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#9 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#8 Charlie Puth – Attention
#7 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#6 Hedley – Love Again
#5 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#4 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#3 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
FUTURE HIT: Justin Bieber & Bloodpop – Friends
KOOL CAMEO: Mariah Carey & Boys II Men – One Sweet Day