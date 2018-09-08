September 8th and 9th, 2018
A KOOL Cameo from someone who hasn't released an album in 5 years but has one on the way!
#20 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#19 Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys
#18 Broken – Lovelytheband
#17 Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor
#16 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#15 Whatever You Want – Pink 8
#14 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
#13 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#12 Kiss Me – Magic
#11 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#10 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#9 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#8 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
#7 Not A Love Song – Bulow
#6 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#5 In My Blood Shawn Mendes
#4 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#3 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
KOOL Cameo: I’m With You – Avril Lavigne
Future Hit: I Like Me Better – Lauv