September 8th and 9th, 2018

A KOOL Cameo from someone who hasn't released an album in 5 years but has one on the way!

By Top 20

#20 Natural – Imagine Dragons

#19 Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys

#18 Broken – Lovelytheband

#17 Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor

#16 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#15 Whatever You Want – Pink 8

#14 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

#13 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#12 Kiss Me – Magic

#11 Back To You – Selena Gomez

#10 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#9 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#8 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

#7 Not A Love Song – Bulow

#6 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#5 In My Blood   Shawn Mendes

#4 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#3 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

KOOL Cameo: I’m With You – Avril Lavigne

Future Hit: I Like Me Better – Lauv

