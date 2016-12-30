Serena William has a new Tennis Partner!

Serena Williams is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-founder…The couple have been dating since at least late 2015, but have kept their relationship quiet, with the exception of a few Instagram posts. They told the world about the engagement via Reddit…

Is Ed Sheeran Making a Comeback?

It’s been a year since Ed Sheeran decided he would take a break from music and social media. Reports are suggesting, but not confirmed that Ed may be performing at the Grammy’s in February! Ed performed his smash hit single, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ last year, which picked up the ‘Song of the Year’ award. If its just a rumour, we will be seeing Ed in the new future, as Ed is set to headline Glastonbury Festival along with the Foo Fighters in England; the festival runs from June 21-25.

Run DMC files a $50 Million Lawsuit!

The rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, and Amazon, and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group’s name without permission.

The group says the defendants are utilizing its name and logo in “production, advertising, promotion, marketing, sale and distribution of various products, including glasses, t-shirts and patches.”

Run-DMC – who are credited for bringing Adidas shoes’ back in style in the late 80s – has a $1.6 million agreement with Adidas, making their logo ‘extremely valuable.’