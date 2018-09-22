Serenity Retirement Residence Open House and Coffee Break

September 22nd at 1pm Serenity Retirement Residence will be holding an Open House and Coffee Break! Our goal is to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society of Simcoe County.

Our doors will be open to the community to come in and see what life is like at Serenity!

Coffee, drinks and snacks will be available and we will be holding a raffle to help raise donations!

We encourage anyone in the community to come out and show support!

All proceeds raised will be going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society of Simcoe County.