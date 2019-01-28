Listen Live

Serious Accident Closes Hwy, Kids Hockey Game Breaks Out

A hockey stick is a winter traveling essential...

By Darryl on the Drive

Sunday morning northeast of Montreal a large car pileup involving more than 40 vehicles forced the closure of Highway 40 for a long period of time.

Canadians in the winter carry essential items to survive while traveling; jumper cables, snow brush, blanket, extra toque, gloves and a hockey stick.

There were at least 5 people who happened to have their hockey sticks with them and pucks too. I’ll take that over an iPad!

