Serious Accident Closes Hwy, Kids Hockey Game Breaks Out

Sunday morning northeast of Montreal a large car pileup involving more than 40 vehicles forced the closure of Highway 40 for a long period of time.

Canadians in the winter carry essential items to survive while traveling; jumper cables, snow brush, blanket, extra toque, gloves and a hockey stick.

People stuck in a 75-car pileup about 20km east of Montreal decided to get creative in passing the time 🏒 pic.twitter.com/JInUxB9ed7 — CBC (@CBC) January 28, 2019

There were at least 5 people who happened to have their hockey sticks with them and pucks too. I’ll take that over an iPad!