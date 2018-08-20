Listen Live

Serious Crash Closes Blue Mountains Roadway

One Man Airlifted To Toronto Hospital

By News

One man is in hospital following a crash near The Blue Mountains.


 

The OPP say a motorcyclist left the roadway and went into the ditch around 2:00 this afternoon, on Scenic Caves Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to local hospital and airlifted to Toronto with life threatening injuries.

The OPP closed Scenic Caves Road for the entire afternoon for police investigation.

