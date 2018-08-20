Serious Crash Closes Blue Mountains Roadway

One man is in hospital following a crash near The Blue Mountains.

ROAD CLOSURE: Scenic Caves Rd b/w 15th Sideroad & Blue Mountain Rd #TheBlueMountains #Collingwood – Road closed due to collision. Reopening time unknown. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 20, 2018





The OPP say a motorcyclist left the roadway and went into the ditch around 2:00 this afternoon, on Scenic Caves Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to local hospital and airlifted to Toronto with life threatening injuries.

The OPP closed Scenic Caves Road for the entire afternoon for police investigation.