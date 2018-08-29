Serious Crash Shuts Down Highway 26 Through Springwater
One Person Airlifted To Toronto Trauma Centre
A crash in Springwater sent four to hospital, one with severe injuries. The OPP closed Highway 26 at Horseshoe Valley Road shortly before noon Wednesday, after two vehicle collided head-on.
Hwy 26 remains closed between HVR & GJR for OPP investigation following serious MVC. Great job and team work today by @simcoecountyPS, @OPP_CR @SpringwaterFIRE crews, @Ornge, @Barrie_Fire Communications.DC
— Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) August 29, 2018
One person was airlifted to Toronto hospital following the crash, while three others were treated locally.
Highway 26 was closed for nearly six hours, opening around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a closure near Cashtown Corners mid-afternoon Wednesday closed County Road 42 for a time, while there were no injuries reported.
Fire crews are cleaning up MVC on Cty Rd 42, road remains closed to provide safe working area, ETA to reopen 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/fYSZK3TuQs
— Fire Chief (@ClearviewFire) August 29, 2018