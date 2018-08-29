Listen Live

Serious Crash Shuts Down Highway 26 Through Springwater

One Person Airlifted To Toronto Trauma Centre

By News

A crash in Springwater sent four to hospital, one with severe injuries. The OPP closed Highway 26 at Horseshoe Valley Road shortly before noon Wednesday, after two vehicle collided head-on.

One person was airlifted to Toronto hospital following the crash, while three others were treated locally.

Highway 26 was closed for nearly six hours, opening around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a closure near Cashtown Corners mid-afternoon Wednesday closed County Road 42 for a time, while there were no injuries reported.

Related posts

No related posts.