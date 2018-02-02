UPDATE: Six Children Among Those Seriously Injured Following Crash Between Bus and Van

Six children are among those in serious condition in Toronto, after a crash near Stayner. Police say a passenger van with Texas plates veered from the north to the southbound lanes of Highway 26 just outside of Stayner, around 1:45 Friday afternoon, striking a coach bus from Hamilton. OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says six children, two four-year-olds, two six-year-olds, and two children aged 8, and 15 were transported to area hospital before being airlifted for treatment in Toronto. Two adults in the van also suffered serious injuries, with Clearview Fire first on scene to perform extracations on the victims. There were 41 children on the coach bus, along with three adult chaperones and a bus driver; Clearview Fire reported only minor injuries to a few. The entire group spent some time at the Stayner Arena, with food and water provided by the Stayner Lions while a substitute bus was sent. The group was sent enroute home to Hamilton in the late afternoon, while Highway 26 didn’t reopen until around 8:00 Friday evening.

Photo courtesy: @OPP_CR