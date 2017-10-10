Sesame Street has launched a series of videos to help us teach kids about trauma

Did you talk to your kids about what happened in Las Vegas? Or perhaps let them know about the devastation cause by the recent hurricanes?

With social media at the forefront, kids are exposed to so many images all the time. How do you monitor this? Do you try to hide it, or explain to your kids that sometimes bad things happen to good people?

Sesame Street is trying to help! Working with a child psychologists, the kids show has launched a series of videos to teach kids to cope with traumatic experiences.

All our favourite characters Big Bird, The Count, Cookie Monster and Elmo all share ways they express their feelings…

