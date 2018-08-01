Seth Rogan Volunteers His Voice For An All New Etiquette Campaign….

Calling in a publicity stunt or perhaps he’s just a really nice guy. Seth Rogan has offered up his voice for all announcements on the TTC and all transit systems across our country!

Seth is volunteering his services as he feels that these PSA programs can be a reminder of what not to do on public transit…

Announcements include:

“keeping your feet off the seat, not eating food (especially tuna,) removing your backpack, and if you bump someone be sure to say sorry because nine out of ten times they will say it right back.”

