Seven Charged in Tottenham, Essa, Thanks To Toronto Investigation

Seven people have been arrested in Simcoe, as part of an investigation by the Toronto Police Service’s Guns and Gangs Unit. A search warrant was taken to a Tottenham home Tuesday, where two men and two women were arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking. A second Tottenham search warrant lead to the arrest of two men who face Trafficking of Firearm charges, while a third search warrant at an Essa home ended with a man facing a few firearm related offenses. Officers claim several guns and some drugs were seized during the three searches.