Seven Hundred More Students Dropped Out of Georgian This Year

Georgian College saw about 1,100 students drop out of the first semester this year, during and after a lengthy faculty strike. About 400 withdrew from college this time last year. The deadline to withdraw and get a full refund came and went on December 5th, while about 700 of those who withdrew will be getting their tuition back. The College says of those who dropped out, half say they plan to return next year. Over 11,000 students will continue the rescheduled semester.